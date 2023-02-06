A VEHICLE has been seized by police in a popular York suburb.

North Yorkshire Police say their officers were on patrol at the weekend in Bishop Hill near the Bar Walls and seized a car close to Baile Hill Terrace.

A police spokesman said: "Vehicle checks were conducted by York City Neighbourhood Policing Team whilst out on a mobile patrol, only to find out that the driver had a revoked driving licence and no insurance.

"The vehicle was seized.

"Another uninsured vehicle off the road."