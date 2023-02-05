After Series 3 of BBC's Happy Valley concludes everyone wants to know, - will there ever be another series?

Happy Valley returned in January after a seven-year gap between Series Two and Three and many fans are speculating how it will conclude.

The programme has followed Halifax Police Sergeant Catherine Cawood (played by Sarah Lancashire) as she dealt with some brutal crimes that have intertwined with a complicated past in her family.

Created by Sally Wainwright, Happy Valley has earnt many awards, including a BAFTA for Best Drama for Series One back in 2014.

Sally Wainwright has been definitive in saying that Happy Valley would end with Series 3, having spoken with Sarah Lancashire about it.

Speaking to the Radio Times she said: "We made a definite decision that this was going to be the final season.

"Just because it’s been successful, we weren’t going to let it drift on until it became a pale shadow of itself."

Executive producer Will Johnston added: "It definitely isn't coming back – and again this is [from] Sally and Sarah who completely and rightly feel that you can have too much of a good thing."

"We're really not doing any more. You're a few weeks away from the ending but when you get to it, I really hope you'll feel content that if that's the last you ever see of the characters of Happy Valley, it was a big way to go out."