VANDALS have struck for a second time at a York bowling green by digging up three large holes.

The incident is thought to have happened overnight, sometime between February 4 to 5, at one of the bowling greens at West Bank Park, in Hill Street, off Acomb Road.

Hole dug in West Bank Park (Image: West Bank Park)

Keith Nelson, secretary of West Bank Park Bowling Association, which maintains the greens, said he left the park at 6pm last night (February 4) when all was well in the park, but returned this morning to find that the three holes had been dug up.

He said: "The holes are all different in size but are approximately one or two feet in depth.

West Bank Park vandalism (Image: West Bank Park)

“We put a lot of work into this park, and now all we can do is just hope it grows back in time for the park to be reopened to the public.

“We can put some fertiliser there but that’s all we can do to help it grow faster.”

Hole in West Bank Park (Image: West Bank Park)

The green opens to the public again in May.

The park has been in contact with North Yorkshire Police following a previous incident of vandalism to the greens, but the perpetrators are yet to be identified.

Previous vandalism at West Bank Park in 2021 (Image: Newsquest)

In 2021, someone had dragged their feet across the grass to carve an image of a male genitalia and a four letter swear word into the green.

Keith has previously told The Press that maintaining the green takes a lot of work from volunteers, and work from contractors costs £4,800 a year.

Keith has said that bicycles have caused skid marks and damage has been caused from people playing football on the turf in the past.