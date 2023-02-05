A YORK businesswoman has reached the final of the FSB Freelancer of the Year awards.

Helen Reynolds founded Ink Gardener Copywriting in 2014 to create digital content for businesses around the UK and worldwide, from tailored social media posts to full-scale content overhauls.

Her projects have ranged from revamping Durham Cathedral’s website to catapulting a British-made hamper company to the top of Google.

Her work has been recognised by the FSB (Federation of Small Businesses) Freelancer of the Year awards, and she has secured her place as a finalist in the Yorkshire and the Humber category.

Helen said: "I'm incredibly chuffed to be a finalist.

"I've worked on digital platforms since 1997 but always as an employee. So starting a business was a steep learning curve.

"However, I could see there was a gap in the market for someone to act as an extra pair of hands for small businesses and marketing agencies.

"I choose York as my base and its business community could not have been more welcoming."

Helen is a member of the Hiscox Business Club, has founded the York Copywriters' Coffee meet-ups, and delivers talks to groups such as Business Ladies Around Harrogate, and City of York Council's Connect Over Coffee.

Helen added: "Although I help businesses across the globe, the foundation of my success came from working with Yorkshire-based clients.

"My earliest projects were for a pet behaviourist on the Yorkshire Wolds, the Yorkshire Dales National Park and Dawnay Estates near Scarborough where I spent my teenage years."

"Curiosity is a strong driving force in my writing, so I'm really looking forward to meeting the other finalists who include a voiceover artist, a fashion designer, and a virtual reality developer!"

The final of the FSB Awards takes place on Friday, February 24 in Leeds.