THE York Knights kick-off the 2023 Betfred Championship season against Widnes Vikings at the LNER Community Stadium this afternoon (3pm).

Head coach Andrew Henderson will take charge of his first competitive match at York, and also his first in front of a home crowd after the Knights' pre-season friendly against Championship heavyweights Batley Bulldogs was held behind closed doors at York St John University Sports Park due to a frozen pitch.

Under James Ford, the Knights finished in sixth position last time out, a campaign that saw them reach their first-ever Championship semi-final before a 70-10 humbling at eventual promotion winners Leigh Centurians.

Despite injuries to a number of key players including Pauli Pauli, Brad Ward and Jamie Ellis, Henderson has made a flying start in North Yorkshire, having overturned a four-point half-time deficit to beat Betfred League One promotion-hopefuls Doncaster RLFC 28-12, before defeating Batley 48-12.

Former Workington Town Player of the Year Conor Fitzsimmons and Australian hooker Josh Daley have made an impressive start to life in York colours, while the versatile James Cunningham is a major coup for Henderson after joining the club from Toulouse Olympique earlier this week.

Ahead of their season opener this afternoon, we want you to tell us where you think that the Knights will finish by voting in our fans' poll.

Will York emualte last season's run to the play-offs, or will the long injury list prove too much for Henderson?

