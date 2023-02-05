POLICE have found a York woman in London after she was reported missing for several days.
North Yorkshire police reported that a 48 year old woman from York was reported missing yesterday (February 4) after she wasn't seen for several days.
A bag belonging to her was found in the Wembley Park area of London on February 3.
She has now been found safe in London.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article