POLICE are appealing for help after a 74 year old man from North Yorkshire was reported missing.

North Yorkshire officers have reported that Ernest Thorpe, 74, is missing from his home in Fairburn, in the Selby District.

Mr Thorpe was last seen leaving his house on Saturday, February 4, at 8am, wearing a black coat, blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and carrying a khaki-coloured holdall-type bag.

Ernest Thorpe (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

He is described as of medium build with grey hair.

Officers are very concerned for his welfare, and are searching for him.

If you know where Ernest is, please call 101 straight away - or dial 999 with an immediate sighting. Please quote reference number 12230021810.