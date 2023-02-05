A VILLAGE pub near York which closed down almost two years ago when its landlord died is still shut - and is once again looking for a replacement manager.

Gordon Watkins died of Covid in February 2021, just weeks before he was due to celebrate 40 years in charge of the Ebor Inn in Bishopthorpe.

He was York's longest serving landlord, was named landlord of the year in The Press Pub Awards 2009/10 and received an award from The Campaign for Real Ale to mark his long service.

He was said to have launched York’s first pub quiz in the early 1980s and used to run a massive bonfire and fireworks display every November in the pub’s big beer garden.

Gordon was reported to have been Samuel Smith’s Brewery’s last tenant landlord and, since his death, the brewery has repeatedly advertised on Gumtree for a couple to come and manage the pub, but without apparent success.

The brewery's latest advert says 'live in joint pub management couple required to run excellent village pub and follow landlords of twenty years.'

It adds: "Large garden, food, drink, and open fires in the village of the Archbishop of York's palace. £1,000 fidelity bond essential."

It says benefits include 'excellent rent free managers flat, utilities paid for by the brewery, full training provided.'

The deadline for applications is March 7.