A SAUSAGE that was 155 days past its use by date was found on sale for £3.19 in a food shop, a court has heard.

Other items for sale in the convenience store included garlic sauce that was 49 days past its use by date, and beef 35 days beyond the use by date.

Karim Mohammed Omer Jaff appeared in court on Thursday to plead guilty to a number of food hygiene charges relating to a period when he ran a shop called Local Mini Market on Thornton Lane, Bradford, in 2021.

He has since sold the business, and is no longer involved in the running of the shop.

The court heard that the shop was visited by Trading Standards officers on October 7, 2021.

While inspecting the items in the store, officers found some items for sale had use by dates stretching back as far as early May.

Jaf, 36, of Carr Bottom Road, was charged with four counts of failing to comply with EU laws over food safety and hygiene – a separate charge for each item.

They were that he made available for sale:

A Dunareu Delicatete pork sausage that was 155 days past its use by date (May 5)

Tarczynski Beef 35 days past its use by date (September 2)

Garlic Sauce 49 days past its use by date (August 19)

A vegetable salad that was four days past its use by date (October 3)

An out of date salad on sale in the store (Image: west Yorkshire trading standards)

Bradford Council prosecuted the case on behalf of Trading Standards. Harjit Ryatt, prosecuting, said: “During their visit Trading Standards officers found a number of products that had been displayed for sale that were beyond their use by date.

“Use by dates are very important, especially with products deemed to be highly perishable. Products sold after that date are deemed to be potentially harmful to human health.

“Legislation on this issue is very strict – any food for sale past its use by date can lead to enforcement.”

Big backlog in food businesses waiting for hygiene inspections

He said Jaf failed to show up to two subsequent interviews to discuss the offences.

Mr Ryatt told Magistrates that Jaf had not taken the usual steps that a “reasonable businessman” would take to ensure his products were safe.

Mo Hussain, defending, pointed out that it was common for people to debate whether out of date food was suitable to eat.

He said: “We had a discussion in my house recently about how long after the use by date was fine for us to eat a tin of beans.

“The problem is that some products sold outside the use by date can be more dangerous than others.”

He said Jaf was a Kurdish refugee who came from Iraq in 2004 adding: “He has tried to assimilate to life in the UK and tried his hand at a variety of things before he became involved in retail.”

At the time of the inspection his wife was seriously ill, and Mr Hussain said: “Because of this he wasn’t able to run the business himself on a day to day basis. He allocated the running of the business to someone else, and that led to a whole number of problems.

“But he accepts it was his business and responsibility falls to him.”

He said Jaf has since sold the business.

Addressing Jaf, chair of the bench Alison Roberts, said: “We understand this was a very difficult time for you, but at the end of the day the risk to the public by these products being out of date is significant, particularly the meat products.

“One sausage was 155 days out of date – that is a very long period of time.”

He was fined £207, ordered to pay a contribution towards the costs of bringing the case of £640 and a £34 surcharge.

It was the second time in the past 12 months that Jaf has appeared before the courts in relation to his running of the shop.

In July, he appeared at Bradford Crown Court after Trading Standards found a stash of counterfeit cigarettes worth £28,000 at his store in January 2021.

A visit to the store on that occasion found 110,000 counterfeit cigarettes at Local Mini Market.

At that appearance he was given a 12-month community order and ordered to carry out 120 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a number of counterfeit cigarette charges.