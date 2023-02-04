THE son of Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar is due to appear at a York pub to tell his life story.

Roberto Sendoya Escobar, the first born son of the infamous 'King of Cocaine', has released his new autobiography book 'Son of Escobar: First Born', and is touring the country to tell his story and talk about his relationship with his Dad.

Escobar, who now lives in Mallorca, will be at the Carlton Tavern, at 140 Acomb Road, on Saturday, April 1, from 1pm to 5pm.

Pablo Escobar's son, Roberto Sendoya Escobar (Image: Supplied)

Linford Gardener, of the Carlton Tavern, said: "I absolutely can't wait! I'm reading his book at the moment and he's had a really interesting life, his life has been like something out of a film.

"He was adopted by an MI6 operative after a raid on his Dad's base in Colombia and brought up in England, not finding out he was adopted, and who his birth Father was, till he was 19."

Pablo Escobar was the wealthiest drug trafficker in history, and founded the Medellin Cartel in Colombia, which was active in the 1980s and early 1990s.

He died celebrating his 44th birthday in 1993, during a raid of his hideout by the Colombian government.

To purchase tickets, via Skiddle, click here: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on-beta/York/Carlton-Tavern/Roberto-Sendoya-Escobar/36282157/