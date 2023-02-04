A YORK mini golf attraction has undergone a new upgrade, including a new hole inspired by a North Yorkshire national park - with a magical twist.

The award winning venue The Hole in Wand, in Coppergate, has opened a brand new hole, called The Forest Awakens, a new quest, and an upgraded tavern area.

The Forest Awakens is based on the popular North Yorkshire attraction, Dalby Forest.

The hole is looked on by magical creatures in the darkened, mythical forest.

A new scent and soundtrack have been added to the room to help create an immersive experience.

Oliver Brayshaw, Chief Wizard said: "We are excited to reveal the new holes at the venue, we know that our visitors are really going to enjoy them.

"Both hole six and seven are quite eerie but great fun.

"We have designed and built the holes and upgraded the tavern with the visitor journey in mind to ensure that everyone that visits have a fantastic experience."

The Hole in Wand opened in May 2021 and claims to be York's most magical attraction.

To book tickets, visit: https://www.theholeinwand.com/york