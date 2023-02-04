Air fryers took the nation by storm last year when the handy cooking appliances saw their year-on-year sales skyrocket by up to 3000%.

The kitchen gadget was marketed for its ability to cook different types of food quickly while also being more cost-effective than a traditional oven.

With the cost of living crisis, thousands of Brits turned to air fryers as a way to save money on healthier eating.

However, new items are emerging that could usurp the air fryer from its spot at the top of the UK's must-have appliances.

With all this said, here are the five items that could rival the air fryer, according to the experts over at OnBuy.

The 5 kitchen appliances that could rival air fryers

Here are the five items that could rival the air fryer as a must-have kitchen gadget:

Halogen Oven

While these useful appliances could be mistaken for an air fryer, they serve a slightly different purpose.

Rather than using convection heat to cook food, they use halogen lamps.

Experts have said they are as effective as a microwave with one added bonus, they also brown whatever is inside to make the food more appetising.

Andrew James 1400W Digital Halogen Oven - £123.95

Multipurpose cooker

With high functionality, multipurpose cookers are the definition of a one-stop shop for all your cooking needs.

These are able to operate as pressure cookers, slow cookers, rice cookers, steamers and much much more.

Due to their compact size, they are also great space-saving items.

Instant Pot Duo Nova 7-in-1 Smart Cooker - £93.41

Dehydrator

These brilliant devices remove moisture from the air in order to preserve the food, providing you with fruit, veg and meat that can last for months.

The device is easy to operate and can provide, among other things, dried apples, mango, mushroom, beef and even meaty dog treats.

Laptronix 5 Tray Mini Electric Food Dehydrator - £34.99

Kitchen top composter

If you're interested in reducing your carbon footprint, look no further than buying a kitchen top composter.

The compost created in one of these can be used to improve the soil in your garden with options for every budget.

Kitchen Countertop Recycling Compost Waste Food Caddy Bin - £59.95

Smart breakfast maker

If you hate having to wash up multiple pots and pans after cooking a delicious fry-up, then a smart breakfast maker may be for you.

This do-it-all device can cook all the key elements of a British breakfast such as bacon, eggs and mushrooms.

SMART Breakfast Master Premium - £89.98