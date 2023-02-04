York is hotting up for the coolest event of the year- which starts today.

Thousands are expected to enjoy the spectacle this weekend of 37 ice sculptures, which are scatted across the city centre.

Businesses last night toasted the start of the York Ice Trail 2023, which takes place today and tomorrow.

Make it York has organised the popular event, with sponsorship from city businesses.

Its managing director Sarah Loftus last night thanked the sponsors for their support, which makes the event possible.

She praised York businesses for how they come together to help promote the city and each other.

The media launch night was held at Middletons Hotel in Skeldergate, which is one of the sponsors of the Ice Trail.

General manager Adam Wardale also thanked the sponsors and pointed out the trail is a free event, which should give families a boost during the current cost-of-living crisis.

Adam, who is also chairman of Hospitality Association York, also said the visitors it should bring to the city centre would give much needed boost to city hospitality and other businesses.

Highlighting the regional, if not national significance of the Ice Trail, the BBC’s Look North was also present, broadcasting from the hotel.

The night featured an ice sculpture and reflecting this year’s theme of a ‘Journey Through Time’, an iconic De Lorean sports car, made famous in the film Back to the Future could be seen in the hotel car park.

Maps are now available from the new Visitor Information Centre at 21 Parliament Street or can be downloaded here.

Organised by Make It York, with main sponsors York Park & Ride, here are some of the must-see sculptures this year:

A Journey Through Time: The first sculpture on the trail is Make It York’s ‘A Journey Through Time’ to kick off this year’s theme and can be found outside the new Visitor Information Centre on Parliament Street Busloads to Love!: Pose as a bus driver on York Park & Ride’s interactive ice sculpture and get a selfie Magic and Mythology at Middletons: There are four sculptures to find at Middletons this year, as the grounds are transformed into a mystical world of mythology. Don’t miss Middletons’ spectacular ‘The Monstrous Chimera’ and City Cruises’ ‘20,000 Leagues Under The Ouse’, plus there’ll be sculptures and activities from York Gin and The Hole in Wand ATEY ATE Miles Per Hour: Go ‘back to the future’ with Ate O’Clock’s DeLorean inspired ice sculpture York to London Skyline: Can you name all of the landmarks on Grand Central’s journey between the city of York and the capital city? Adventure Is Out There: Transport into another space and dimension with Hiscox’s adventure bound sit-on space shuttle The York Rose Diamond by Kay Bradley: Visit this sculpture to find out how you could be in with a chance of winning a diamond ring from Bradley’s York Rose collection! Celebrating 100 Years of the Flying Scotsman: National Railway Museum celebrate the centenary for the Flying Scotsman with their interactive sit-on sculpture Live Ice Carving: how do you carve a Woolly Mammoth out of a cube of ice? See Icebox’s sculptors in action at Parliament Street at 12 noon each day York's Chocolate Story Clock: York is renowned for its rich chocolate heritage, which will be brought to the ice with York’s Chocolate Story’s Terry’s Clock Tower – with a hot chocolate twist! The Pearly Cow: Inspired by the land and sea, No.1 GuestHouse’s sculpture can be found on Clifton where there’ll be offering samples of their signature dish and a chance to win a free dinner! Wherever I Lay My Hat: Pack your suitcase and visit the historic The Grand, York for their magnificent sculpture Coppergate Viking: York’s Viking history is celebrated with the Coppergate Viking! Find this sculpture on the site of an old Viking settlement and home to JORVIK Viking Centre 100 Years of LNER: Celebrate the centenary of LNER with a photo opportunity at their sculpture near York Station York Quest App: York BID are sponsoring six sculptures inspired by their Travel Through Time trail, including fascinating historical figures such as Anne Lister and Guy Fawkes



The weekend also features competitions and special offers throughout York Ice Trail weekend, including a chance to win some cash with YorkMix’s Casha-saurus T-Rex.

All of the sculptures at York Ice Trail are sponsored and concepted by local businesses. UK and Europe’s leading ice specialists, Icebox designed and created all the sculptures for the 2023 trail for the second year.

The Press will have further coverage of this amazing spectacle.

For more information about York Ice Trail 2023 and to download a map, please visit visityork.org/ice