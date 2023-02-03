Police are appealing for help after a teenage girl from North Yorkshire went missing.

North Yorkshire Police officers say Skye, aged 14, from Scarborough, was last seen this morning (Friday, February 3).

It is believed she arrived at St Augustine’s School at 8.25am but did not enter the building and left the area on foot in the direction of Stepney Road.

A police spokesperson added: "It is possible that she has used public transport to travel elsewhere."

Skye is described as white, 5ft 7in, of slim build and has short black hair.

She was last seen wearing dark coloured school uniform and carrying a black Vans rucksack with pink writing on it.

Officers are appealing to anyone who may have seen Skye or knows where she is now to contact police.

Please call 101 with information or, if you have an immediate sighting of Skye, please call 999.

Incident NYP-03022023-0159