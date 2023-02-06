LNER is also launching a special video to spotlight the vital role apprenticeships play in supporting the development of existing employees and attracting fresh talent into the rail industry.

LNER offers a wide range of apprenticeships from train driving and engineering to HR, Finance and Customer Experience. The company was awarded UK Top Employer status earlier this year for a fourth consecutive year.

Claire Ansley, People and Customer Experience Director at LNER, said: “At LNER we are delighted to support apprentices across the business to gain new skills, as well as a recognised qualification. An ideal apprentice is someone who is passionate about development and learning new skills with a huge variety of roles available in the railway industry.”

As part of National Apprenticeship Week, which starts today (Monday), LNER will be highlighting the work of a number of apprentices on LNER’s social media channels.

The celebratory video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/66j_yGTdzz0

For more information about opportunities with LNER, people should visit https://lnerjobs.co.uk/jobs/