EMERGENCY crews have been called to a car fire in York.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at shortly before 9,30am today (February 3) to the York outer ring road at Haxby after reports of a car on fire.

A service spokesman said: "Crew from Huntington responded to a hybrid car on fire.

"This was caused as a result of the vehicle being filled with diesel when it was a petrol car.

"The car used one breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to put the fire out.

"The blaze caused 100 per cent fire damage to the engine compartment."