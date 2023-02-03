A WANTED man may be in North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police have shared an appeal from Durham Constabulary who are trying to track down Tom Smith.

A police spokesman said: "We want to speak to the 27-year-old in relation to several incidents which have taken place recently in the Darlington and South Durham area."

"Tom has links to Darlington and North Yorkshire, specifically the Malton area.

"If you have seen Tom, or have any information which could help us find him, please call Durham Constabulary on 101."

Alternatively, information can be passed on to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.