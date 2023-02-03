A WOMAN and a man have been arrested and a BMW car and thousands of pounds in cash seized by police.

North Yorkshire Police say the pair have been arrested on drug dealing offences after they carried out a drugs warrant today (February 3).

They also found new designer clothes and mobile phones worth thousands at the home in Richmond.

All have been seized under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

The man and woman at the address, who are both in their 20s, have been arrested on suspicion of possessing class A and B drugs with intent to supply them.

Officers entered the house in the Reeth Road area of town this morning in an operation led by Richmondshire’s Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Richmondshire Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Martin Metcalfe said: “This was a significant operation which has been welcomed by the local community.

“They’re very supportive of our work to tackle drug dealing and the damage it inflicts on communities.

“Drug offences in Richmondshire and the rest of North Yorkshire are much lower than the national average. But if you’re involved in dealing drugs, let me be very clear – there will be more warrants and more arrests.

“You won’t know anything about it until one day your door goes in and within a matter of seconds your house will be full of police officers.

“So remember - we’re coming after you and we will catch you.”