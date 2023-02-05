CAN you name this part of York - it looks a bit different today.

These buildings in York are rather special.

Dating from almost 700 years ago, Our Lady's Row (also known as Lady Row or Lady's Row) situated half way along Goodramgate in the city centre contains the oldest houses in York.

Today, they house shops rather than homes, including the brand new The Old York Tea Room which has just opened at number 72, next to the entrance to Holy Trinity Church.

Our main photo today dates from the 1910s and shows the row with its timber framing exposed.

Today, that framing has been covered over with white plaster.

Another image we are sharing today dates from the 1870s.

Look closely and you will see several ghostly figures appear in the image.

These are pedestrians but they appear as 'ghosts' because of the length of time required to expose the image correctly back in the late 19th century. A horse and cart can be seen, as can several shops including an 'umbrella hospital' on the left and a butcher's, Temperance Hotel and paint shop on the right.

Our Lady's Row in the 1870s

The photo is from the City of York Council's Explore York Libraries and Archives.

Today, we are sharing more photos of Our Lady's Row from the archives.

Some date back more than a century to the 1910s, while others take us through the 1940s, 1960s and into the 1990s.

You will notice that during this time, the exterior of Our Lady's Row has looked quite different with its exposed timber framing sometimes being plastered over (as it is today).

Like many surviving medieval houses, Our Lady's Row is 'jettied' - the upper story projects out over the lower floor.

There were several benefits to this. It created extra floor space upstairs; the overhang protected the lower walls of the house from the weather; and the structured strengthened the building, by distributing loads more evenly. This overhang feature is thought to be the oldest example in England.

