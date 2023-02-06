POLICE and prosecutors have started proceedings to make Lauren Burgess repay the money she stole from vulnerable care home residents.

She will have to return to York Crown Court later this year for a confiscation hearing when a judge can order her to hand over her assets.

If he does, he can order that the money raised by the proceeds of crime hearing go to her victims as compensation.

One of the four residents whose accounts she plundered died before her thefts were discovered.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sophie Wilson of York CID, said: “Lauren Burgess was in a position of trust and had privileged access to the accounts of vulnerable people in her care.

“Her job was to protect and care for those people but instead she took complete advantage of her position, using thousands of pounds of their money to selfishly fund her own lifestyle.

“My thanks go to the family who reported their initial concerns, which helped us to uncover the rest of Burgess’ wrongdoing and bring her to justice.

“We now await the proceeds of crime hearing that we hope will ensure every penny can be paid back to the victims.”