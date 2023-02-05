A POPULAR show is set to open its gates to the public again this week.

The Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show (YAMS) takes place on Wednesday (February 8) at York Auction Centre in Murton in York.

Gates open at 8.30am and close at 4.30pm and 200 trade stands are expected on the day.

YAMS is the county’s biggest specialist show and is designed to reflect what is going on in the farming world, not just through the machinery businesses but all sectors of agriculture.

The show takes place on the outskirts of York (Image: YAMS)

Last year’s show attracted a record attendance of more than or the 15,000 visitors and Richard Tasker, the founder and organiser, is now looking forward to building on this success at YAMS 2023 which he hopes will have a “normal” build up after the impact of the pandemic in recent years.

The event is incredibly popular (Image: YAMS)

He said: “We were proud that the Yorkshire Agricultural Machinery Show (YAMS) was the first agricultural event to take place following the lifting of the pandemic restrictions and an enormous amount of work was undertaken by our fantastic team to make the 2022 show a success.

“Everyone has to be aware of their bottom line, of improving profit margins, working more efficiently and finding the right fix that works for them. YAMS brings together all sections of the agriculture community and offers the chance to discuss options with experts in one venue and we are very grateful for the support shown by our exhibitors, suppliers and all of those who attend the show. ”

Two hundred trade stands are expected (Image: YAMS)

First staged in 2014, the free entry event takes place on the edge of the city and exhibitors include main dealerships such as the Yorkshire based Claas Eastern, Ripon Farm Services, Russells and Wilfred Scruton as well as manufacturers, bespoke engineers and suppliers ready to demonstrate their products and services.

The event last year (Image: YAMS)

New exhibitors this year include Agrimac North (forklifts), Fowler and Gilbert (new buildings), ProArb (arboriculture machinery), Thompsons Engineering (bespoke grain drying equipment) and Warrendale Wagyu. Also exhibiting are Clapham Commercial showing a new electric powered pick up and Ag-Drive who last week won Gold in the Digital Innovation Award 2023 and the founders trophy for best overall innovation at LAMMA with their cloud based smartphone app system for farm management.

The show also focusses on the welfare of the farming community with the Yorkshire Rural Support Network offering free health checks for visitors. YAMS has free on-field parking at York Auction Centre with overspill parking and a highly efficient free Park & Ride bus service.