THE trading arm of a York-based charity has been shortlisted for a top customer service award.

Family Fund Business Services says it is earning a national reputation for delivering practical support to the growing numbers of people in need of emergency assistance across the UK.

A spokesperson said local authorities, charities and housing associations were increasingly turning to it to provide them with cost-effective and easy access to thousands of essential products including white goods, furniture, energy vouchers, cash and food vouchers.

"These are then dispatched to people, including veterans and refugees, struggling financially to meet their most basic needs," they said.

"This rising reputation for trusted expertise and a focus on customer service as they deliver this support, has led to Family Fund Business Services being shortlisted for a top national award.

"It is the only social enterprise to make the grade in the UK Customer Satisfaction Awards as a trusted quality provider- alongside corporate household names such as IBM, Next and Suzuki GB.

"The awards event on March 7 is one of the most prestigious for customer service excellence across all industries in the UK."

They said Family Fund Business Services was established to generate additional funding for parent charity Family Fund, of Monks Cross, the UK’s largest grant-making charity for families with disabled and seriously ill children, on low income.