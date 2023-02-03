THIEVES have struck at businesses in York.

North Yorkshire Police have put out a warning to hairdressers and barbers in particular in York after a spate of thefts from city businesses.

READ MORE: This well-known York head is bowing out after 35 years in teaching

A police spokesman said: "Suspects have been breaking in through the front windows and then stealing money from the till as well as taking items left on display.

"The incidents have so far taken place in the early hours of the morning, usually between midnight and 4am.

"We’re proactively searching for the suspect and will be conducting both high visibility and plain clothes patrols in the areas of the burglaries but there’s a few things you can do to safeguard your business:

Don’t leave valuable items on display

Make sure all money is cleared from the till at the end of each day and preferably banked or taken to a safe place

If you can, install shutters or window bars to stop the windows being accessible to thieves

Install CCTV or doorbell cameras which are triggered by movement

"If your business has been targeted and you haven’t already reported it, please get in touch by calling 101 or reporting at our website.

"If you see anyone acting suspiciously around these type of premises, please call 101 or 999 if you see a crime taking place."