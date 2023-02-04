I WOULD like to give a very loud shout out for all those taking strike action as the only way to get a recalcitrant government to listen to them.

They are to be admired for suffering loss of pay so their grievances can be heard.

Many are using foodbanks, suffering mentally, and having to resort to debt management charities and all the time government ministers criticise them for being selfish.

Some of these same ministers then flaunt their wealth as the Education Secretary did with her £10,000 Rolex.

What message does that send let alone seeing a former Chancellor refusing to acknowledge any wrong doing following being given a large financial penalty for not paying his taxes?

Do they or the other mega rich Tories have the slightest idea or even interest in the little people as Cummings referenced them?

John D Brian,

Moorfield Way,

York

---

Railway strikes are not working

I WENT to work in the courts in Newcastle on Friday, February 3 2023, in my car, expecting chaos among the traffic because of the rail strike.

I even parked in Gateshead and walked over the Swing Bridge to the Quayside Courts on the Northern side of the River Tyne to avoid what I thought would be parking hell and traffic congestion.

Very sensibly, many people had decided to work from home that day.

Traffic was light and parking was plentiful.

The rail unions should call off their industrial action.

Industrial action is simply ineffective, for them, in our post Covid 19 world. It is no longer in their own interest to pursue their strikes.

Nigel Boddy (Lib Dem Darlington councillor),

Greencroft Close,

Darlington

---

READ MORE: Lib Dem council leader Aspden 'should resign over damning report'

---

Triple lock IS under threat

A FEW months ago I had a letter printed regarding pensioners' triple lock agreement and I said I was sure we (the pensioners) would be very lucky if the Chancellor honoured it.

I read in the Mail that the Institute for Fiscal Studies is suggesting the country cannot sustain the triple lock as it may cause financial pain for future retirees.

I have a feeling my prediction a few months ago may still come true.

Ann Cruickshank,

Oxford Road,

Lytham St Annes

---

Bunnies are not just for Easter

THIS Lunar New Year rings in the Year of the Rabbit – so let’s celebrate these animals without contributing to their suffering.

Every year at Easter we see greedy breeders churning out bunnies for profit.

And the Year of the Rabbit could easily have the same effect. In the coming months, rescuers will likely find many abandoned rabbits by roadsides or in rubbish bins – adding to the strain on already overburdened shelters.

Facilities will have to make the heartbreaking decision to euthanise the rabbits irresponsible consumers naively considered “easy” animal companions.

But rabbits need as much time, love, and commitment as cats and dogs.

These sensitive animals can live for more than ten years and require spacious and stimulating environments, including wooden toys on which to file their incessantly growing teeth.

So please, never purchase a rabbit. Instead, gift children cuddly plush toys, make bunny-shaped vegan shortbread, or decorate your house with rabbit motifs.

Anyone with the necessary time, love, and money to care for a rabbit should visit their local shelter or rabbit rescue group and adopt two in need of a good home, as these animals love company.

Elizabeth Kim

Media Officer

PETA, London

---

Email us your views to: letters@thepress.co.uk

Keep them to 250 words and please include your full name, address and mobile number