York-based telephone and broadband company Cellhire has scored at the Fifa World Cup, with many more major sporting events also in the net.

Cellhire provided over 5,000 mobile connections to teams, sponsors, media and other attendees at the event. They used Cellhire SIM cards, mobile hot spots, smartphones and other methods on a 5G network.

Cellhire Group COO Tim Taylor said: “Establishing a strong partnership with the leading mobile network in Qatar, Ooredoo, before the World Cup, helped us to provide a high quality and seamless service to our clients during the event. The relationship was not only important for clients attending the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 but for our core global connectivity business.

“Our success in Qatar provides us with excellent momentum as we move towards the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand later this summer, countries for which we already have well established direct network relationships.”

Cellhire is the preferred supplier of secure mobile data and telephone services at many global events. Being able to offer secure mobile data connections for use across the globe reduces clients’ roaming costs and helps to protect user privacy and mitigate risk to personal data.

Taylor added: “We have an excellent track record in the international sports and entertainment fields for providing data connections and mobile telecom solutions through the close relationships we have with network providers around the world. In total, we have provided many tens of thousands of connections at major events, such as Olympic, Paralympic and Winter Olympic Games, FIFA World Cup, UEFA Euro Finals, Commonwealth Games and the Tour de France. These connections enable the media to have reliable and secure data connections to report and live-broadcast to their audiences.”

Cellhire will provide similar services and connectivity at the Rugby World Cup France 2023 and the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, where the company has a long-standing relationship with the French Mobile Network Operator Orange and with whom Cellhire operates as a Full MVNO (mobile network virtual operator).