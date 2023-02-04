NURSES and ambulance workers are set to take further strike action next week in ongoing disputes over pay.

Nurses from the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) union across Yorkshire will walk out on Monday, February 6 and Tuesday, February 7.

Meanwhile, almost 1,500 ambulance workers from the GMB union will also walk out on Monday, along with midwives, physiotherapists, paramedics, emergency care workers, call handlers and other staff staging picket lines across North Yorkshire.

This follows the major industrial action on Wednesday (February 1) - which was the biggest day of strikes across the public sector since 2011 - and involved teachers, train and bus drivers and university staff.

Staff from York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were due to stage picket lines outside the main entrance of York Hospital, in Wigginton Road, on Monday and Tuesday.

A spokesperson said the trust was prepared for the impact of industrial action with plans to continue to deliver safe care for patients.

They said staff and union representatives had worked together to put in place "extensive procedures and processes" which focus on maintaining essential services, although these might be "staffed differently and there may be delays or other changes for patients".

Simon Morritt, trust chief executive, said: “We have postponed a number of operations and appointments over the period of strike action. Patients affected by this have been contacted directly, so if you have an appointment with us and have not been contacted please attend for your procedure or appointment as planned.

“During industrial action it is more important than ever that patients consider using appropriate, alternative, services.

"If they are unsure of which service they need they can contact NHS 111 by phone or online at 111.nhs.uk to make sure they get the right care in the right place. This will help ensure that emergency care and attention is available for those that need it most.”

The RCN is calling on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to pay nursing staff "fairly" to solve the huge workforce vacancies “engulfing” health and care services.

RCN director for England, Patricia Marquis, said: “Since he took office, the Prime Minister has failed to deliver on his promises to the NHS and is letting it deteriorate rapidly.

“More people are waiting in A&E, more patients are stuck in hospitals unable to access the care at home they need, and bed occupancy rates remain at dangerous levels.

"People are also having to wait longer to access mental health services when demand has never been greater.

“Patients are not dying because nurses are striking. Nurses are striking because patients are dying.

"The Prime Minister would do well to see these strikes for what they are – a warning of the need for swift action.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay said: "Patients will understandably be worried by the prospect of further strike action by nurses – the previous two days of nurse strikes saw around 30,000 elective procedures and outpatient appointments cancelled. It is inevitable industrial action will have an impact on patients.

“I have had constructive talks with the Royal College of Nursing and other unions about the 2023/24 pay process and look forward to continuing that dialogue.”