RE: Anger at Nature Reserve damage (The Press, January 31). I am totally with Cllr Andrew Waller with this.

Why was work taking place without notice at Westfield Fen (also known as Westfield Marsh) in Acomb?

From the pictures it looked like total devastation: "Huge clearance of the areas of trees and shrubs and large diggers have excavated the beck in the area," according to the councillor.

It is a popular walkway in the city for people walking to school and taking their dogs out. The fields have been used for decades. Maybe they won't be so popular now.

So come on City of York Council what are you doing about it? How can they justify all this destruction in the name of flooding? Time to readdress the balance of someone's mistake, possibly?

Has it all been bulldozed down? If so, what about the wildlife? It will be unsettling for the badgers and foxes etc who often visit.

Located between Westfield Place and Grange Lane the site was designated a site of importance for nature - but maybe not 'important' enough?

At these times of climate crisis it would appear to be not good enough and, surely, the City of York Council should do better.

A Hulme,

Middlethorpe Drive,

York

---

Remembrance day for Covid victims

WE all are familiar with the assassination of J F Kennedy on November 20, 1963, the twin towers on September 11, 2001, the Shuttle tragedy January 28, 1986, the Hillsborough tragedy of April 15, 1989, the Grenfell tower disaster June 14, 2017 and the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II last September.

But who remembers January 29, 2020 - one of the worst tragedies to hit England this century? It was the day the first Covid infection was found in York followed by innumerable deaths over the following years.

Perhaps we should make January 29 a yearly remembrance day for the Covid victims?

D M Deamer,

Penleys Grove Street,

Monkgate,

York