FREE digital training events for businesses are taking place in York this spring.

City of York Council and Google Digital Garage are running four sessions on marketing, and using Google Maps to reach customers.

Businesses who attend the workshops can also sign up to free 1-to-1 online mentoring with Google Digital Experts to access guidance tailored to their specific digital needs - from building their brand on YouTube, Google Search and Maps to creating more ways to bring customers to their business.

The first session on Tuesday February 28 is a webinar on Digital Marketing Strategy. Wednesday March 22 is a webinar called Find Customers with Google Maps. Thursday April 20 is a webinare on Social Media Strategy.

Finally, on Thursday May 18 is an in-person event on Digital Skills Training, with Google Digital Garage Trainers delivering three 45-minute sessions.

Free to attend and open to everyone, the sessions will be delivered by expert Google Digital Garage trainers, and there will be the opportunity to ask questions during the sessions. The Google Digital Garage is one of Google's flagship investment programmes in the UK, helping businesses and individuals learn free digital skills through a range of courses or one-to-one sessions.

Cllr Ashley Mason, Executive Member for Economy and Strategic Planning said: "As the UK’s first Gigabit City, York has a strong track-record of being at the forefront of the digital economy, creating a wealth of opportunities for local businesses. We’re delighted to be working with Google Digital Garage and hope to establish long-term links that will deliver further support to York’s businesses and entrepreneurs.

“These sessions offer a great opportunity for local people to develop valuable skills, which will help to grow their businesses, in turn supporting York’s economy to thrive. I’d encourage all those interested to sign up and take advantage of this exciting programme.”

Alice Mansergh, Managing Director of Google Customer Solutions, UK & Ireland, said:

“Digital skills can have a transformative impact on small businesses, that's why we're delighted to be partnering with the City of York Council to offer local entrepreneurs a series of digital skills training sessions, to help them take their ventures to the next level.

"People in every corner of the UK should have access to the skills needed to reach new customers and tap into new markets, and we're excited to be working with individuals and business owners in York to help them unlock the opportunities created by the country's digital economy."

For more information, email economicgrowth@york.gov.uk