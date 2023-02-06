Judge Simon Hickey was surprised to hear that a convicted fraudster had been able to get a job that gave her access to other people's bank accounts.

He was sentencing Lauren Jane Burgess for stealing £20,000 from residents at Hawthorn House care home in Strensall when she was its manager.

The company that runs the home, Milewood Healthcare Ltd, said it carried out criminal records checks on her but was not told about her benefit fraud convictions.

The judge told Burgess: "There is no answer as to why your background wasn’t flagged up and you were able to take up the position that you abused in this care home.”

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, told York Crown Court that Burgess had four previous convictions, two for benefit fraud and two for producing false documents. In March 2014 she was given an eight-week prison sentence suspended for two years and in March 2015 a 12-week prison sentence suspended for a year.

Burgess’ thefts from residents were between March 31, 2017, and October 1, 2020.

Darren Wilson, group director of operations for the company, said: "This information did not show up on her original DBS (Disclosure and Barring Service) application and we were only informed of the previous conviction after we had engaged with the police who needed to double check that their records were correct.

"All safer recruitment processes were followed with her appointment and again this was part of the wider investigation carried out by us and was concluded satisfactorily with CQC."