HERE we go again. Another report appears into the state of our government and we read a sorry story of unlawful payments, poor behaviour, conflicts of interest, lack of respect for civil servants (effectively bullying) and the standards process being abused. How wicked these Tories are?

Not at all in this instance.

This is a tale of the shameless shenanigans of our ever-sanctimonious Liberal Democrats in York.

Were these damning findings to concern any other party, they would be screaming for resignations, huffing, puffing, and posing for pictures wearing their glummest of faces.

The LGA’s damning final report (The Press, February 2) appears to pull no punches in reporting what most would call a corrupt culture of arrogant self-interest.

Furthermore, whilst the Liberal Democrat administration have had time to address these issues, as they indicated they were keen to do, the inspectors remain unconvinced that they have made any significant progress in doing so.

I will look forward to Keith Aspden doing the honourable thing by resigning as leader of the council. His position is, at the least, untenable and at worst hypocritical.

Robin Dickson,

Haxby Road,

York