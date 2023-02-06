A CARE home manager who repeatedly stole from the vulnerable residents she was responsible for has been jailed.

Lauren Jane Burgess funded her lifestyle by plundering the bank accounts of four residents at Hawthorn House in Strensall over a three and a half year period, York Crown Court heard.

Brooke Morrison, prosecuting, said Burgess began her thefts about a year after she finished two suspended prison sentences imposed for benefit fraud offences.

Hawthorn House cares for residents with learning disabilities, mental health issues and additional needs, who may not have the mental capability of handling their financial affairs.

After the case the company that runs the home said it was not told of Burgess’ previous convictions when it carried out criminal records checks on her before employing her.

Burgess, 41, of Kirklands, Strensall, pleaded guilty to four charges of theft from residents totalling £20,305.

The charges had originally totalled £77,000 but the amount had been changed after the prosecution saw a defence forensic accountant’s report.

Judge Simon Hickey said of the series of crimes: “It was carried out over three years and seven months, it was planned, it was targeted and involved four vulnerable individuals, one of whom has died.

"You were using it effectively to fund your own lifestyle, which is even worse.”

York Crown Court

Burgess had destroyed residents’ records that should have been kept for seven years after they left the home and had tried to cover her tracks.

She had paid off her own debts with the money as well as opening accounts with fashion companies and buying train tickets.

Burgess showed no emotion as she was jailed for 22 months.

Darren Wilson, group director of operations for Milewood HealthCare Ltd, which runs the home, said: “Lauren Burgess has not worked for Milewood for approximately two years and was dismissed from her post for the offence that she has now been convicted of.

"CQC have not placed any restrictions on the home and have been satisfied with our internal investigation and formal disciplinary proceedings that followed.

"We are absolutely delighted that the families affected by this despicable crime have some form of resolution.”

Ms Morrison said families of residents became suspicious over the number of times Burgess would take their relatives out of the home to withdraw cash using their bank card and police were called in.

The investigation discovered that Burgess had used the cash withdrawals for herself as well as using the bank cards herself.

For Burgess, Victoria Smith Swain handed in testimonials and said she had a “caring character”. She had not got the care home job specifically to carry out the thefts.

“She has learnt a salutary lesson from these proceedings,” said the defence barrister.

Burgess was remorseful and could not continue her “dishonest and destructive” path.

The defendant apologised to the victims and the victims’ families, said Ms Smith Swain.

She had mental health issues herself for which she was receiving medication and had dependants who required important help from her that they would not get while she was in prison.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sophie Wilson, of York CID, said Burgess had stolen thousands of pounds "to selfishly fund her own lifestyle".