FIVE York and North Yorkshire motorists have to pay more than £1,000 each after they didn't respond to court summons.

They were all convicted in their absence of failure to tell police who was driving their car when it was allegedly speeding.

Each was ordered to pay £1,014 consisting of a £660 fine, a £264 statutory surcharge and £90 prosecution costs and was given six penalty points. .

Skerntian Gketsi, 27, of Monkton Road, Heworth, was convicted in relation to alleged speeding on the A1 at Grantham. He was sentenced at Lincoln Magistrates Court.

The following cases were all heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Michael Kenneth Gledhill, 45, of Pasture Way, Wistow near Selby, was convicted following alleged speeding at Walton near Tadcaster.

Haotao Yang, 23, of Piccadilly, York,was convicted in relation to alleged speeding on the M62 near Leeds.

Martin Walter Oliver, 49, of Clive Grove, Holgate, was convicted in relation to alleged speeding in Leeds.

Jackie McNamara, 49, of York Road, Malton, was convicted in relation to alleged speedling at Walton near Tadcaster.

None attended court. In each case the court heard the defendant had been sent a warning that the hearing could go ahead in their absence.