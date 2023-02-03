YORK residents are being encouraged to plan their community celebrations to mark His Majesty King Charles III's Coronation.

The Coronation, on Saturday, May 6, will see people across the UK and the Commonwealth come together to celebrate.

In York, the City of York council are encouraging communities to hold their own street parties, as with the Platinum Jubilee celebrations last year, and are helping to make it easier.

The council are providing a digital hub for all the guidance and information residents need for organising a community street party, and some of the cost for street parties will be waived.

Cllr Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York council said: "We know many of our residents will want to celebrate this historic event.

"The Bank Holiday weekend provides a fantastic opportunity for families, friends and communities to come together.

"Given York’s long and proud association with the Crown, we want to make it easy for residents, businesses and communities to organise a street party and celebrate His Majesty’s Coronation.

"It's a momentous occasion and we anticipate a wide range of activities happening across the city to celebrate.”

Groups can borrow 'road closed' signs from the council for a small deposit, and event licences will only be required for events which include the sale of alcohol.

If you're wanting to plan a road closure for a community street party, you can find links to the form you need at: www.york.gov.uk/Coronation.

The Coronation procession and service will be held at Westminster Abbey on May 6, followed by the Coronation Big Lunch on May 7, with a concert taking place in Windsor in the evening.

The Big Lunch encourages communities to come together, celebrate their connections and get to know each other better.

The Big Help Out community activity will be held on the Bank Holiday Monday, May 8, which provides an opportunity to reflect on the legacy of His Majesty’s service and showcase the impact of volunteering within communities.

Funding is available of up to £10,000 for events and activities through the National Lottery Awards for All programme.

Applications should be made before the middle of February. Details are available at www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/funding/under10k.

National information is available online at www.gov.uk/government/publications/your-guide-to-organising-a-street-party.

Information which offers an easy way to bring neighbours together, is available at www.streetparty.org.uk