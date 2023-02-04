FIVE train passengers who failed to pay their fare now have criminal convictions and bills of hundreds of pounds.

Garnet Harrison, 40, of Goodramgate, York, was convicted of dodging a £25.10 fare from Hull to York. Doncaster magistrates ordered him to pay £429.10 consisting of a £220 fine, £25.10 compensation, a £34 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

The following cases were heard at Kirklees Magistrates Court.

Taylor James Watson, 23, of Chapelfields Road, Acomb, was convicted of dodging a £17.60 fare from Leeds to York on July 22, fined £220 and ordered to pay Northern Trains £17.60 compensation, a £88 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

Two defendants who travelled from York to Manchester told Northern Trains they lived in student accommodation in York. Nursyarmila Shuhada Binto Ahma, 21, was convicted of fare dodging on June 20 and Jingyi Cai, 24, was convicted of fare dodging on June 17.

Each was fined £220 and ordered to pay £34.80 compensation to the rail company, a £88 statutory surcharge and £150 prosecution costs.

Jasmine Victoria Williams, 31, of Church Fenton Lane, Ulleskelf, near Tadcaster, was convicted of dodging a £5.90 fare from Church Fenton to York on August 1. She was fined £220 and ordered to pay a £88 statutory surcharge, £150 prosecution costs and £5.90 compensation to Northern Trains.