DRESS codes will continue to operate in parts of York Racecourse.

This is despite the Jockey Club scrapping dress codes at its 15 courses to help make racing more “accessible and inclusive.”

Other, independent racecourses, such as York, will still set their own policies.

A spokesman for the Knavesmire said: “Racing at York is a popular event where the dress code forms one part of the experience, our view is that many racegoers enjoy the chance to dress up. There is no prescriptive dress code for either of the Grandstand & Paddock or Clocktower Enclosures.”

However, the dress code for the County Stand Enclosure (including Hospitality Areas) requires a jacket, collared shirt and tie.

Should racegoers choose to wear jeans, shorts and/or trainers elsewhere, then they are welcome to do so.

This dress code has never applied for the Family Sunday in September

The course offers a free jacket & tie hire service (with a refundable deposit), as well having shirts available to buy; so racegoers who may have missed the guidance can still join their party.

The racecourse says it takes ‘a pragmatic approach’ to customer comfort on days when the temperature rises (or is forecast to be warm), and the obligation to wear a jacket and tie is relaxed.

Furthermore, across the racecourse, a “common-sense policy” operates with regard to dress that may cause offence to fellow racegoers.

The spokesman added: “All aspects of the customer experience are reviewed regularly and will continue to be so.”

The Jockey Club, whose courses include Epsom and Cheltenham, made the changes following a review of dresscodes and feedback from racegoers.

It wants spectators to “dress as you feel most comfortable and confident.”

Chief executive Nevin Truesdale said: “We hope that by no longer placing an expectation upon people of what they should and shouldn’t wear we can help highlight that racing really is for everyone.”

Many people had said dresscodes were outdated. Racegoers enjoyed themselves the most when relaxed and wearing clothing they are comfortable in helped this.

However, people can still dress up for the occasion.

While the change is now official, many fixtures already operate without dress coes.

Truesdale said: “It is a common misconception that a day at the races has always required you to dress in a certain way, regardless of the fixture.

“In fact, even at really high profile days like the Cheltenham Festival, that has simply not been the case and our only recommendation has been to dress appropriately for the weather.”

However, the Jockey Club has ruled “offensive fancy dress or offensive clothing of any kind and replica sports shirts” are exceptions to the new policy, while the Queen Elizabeth II Stand at Epsom will also continue to require either morning dress or formal daywear on Derby Day.