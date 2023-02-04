YORK mum Danielle Tupman and her son Oliver both wore red yesterday to thank a charity which helped them through a nightmare experience when Oliver needed emergency heart surgery as a baby.

Danielle, of Huntington, said Oliver - now a relatively fit and healthy five-year-old - was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary for the four hour operation after being diagnosed as suffering from congenital heart disease at 12 weeks old.

She said she and her husband Adrian were heartbroken when they were initially told that only one of them could stay with Oliver during and after the surgery to deal with a blocked artery, with the other having to go back home to York.

Oliver Tupman, pictured as a baby when he required heart surgery to save his life (Image: Danielle Tupman)

But then a woman from the Children's Heart Surgery Fund told them not to worry and said she would sort something out. "Minutes later, she came back and said she had sorted us free accommodation in Eckersley House, near the hospital, where we could stay as a family," she said. "We couldn't thank her enough."

The couple's healthy other children, Lily, now 13, and Freddie, now 10, were being looked after by grandparents back in York.

Later, machinery donated by the fund was placed at Oliver’s bedside to scan him further, avoiding the distress of having to move him as he was on oxygen struggling to breathe.

Danielle said that before Oliver’s surgery she was taken aside by the surgeon to explain the risks, and she was adamant she wasn't going to let him have surgery.

But then the nurses and the lady from the charity explained she should not look at the worst but let them help and prepare her for his surgery.

"The charity also brought Oliver a present the day after he came back from intensive care and did anything to take our mind off what we were going through," she said.

"Each day, they came and checked on us every day. The hardest time of our lives was made a lot easier with their support.

"They truly helped us and saved my boy’s life. It's a truly amazing charity and group of wonderful people."

Danielle Tupman and her son Oliver, who both wore red yesterday to thank the Children's Heart Surgery Fund for its help when Oliver underwent life-saving heart surgery as a baby (Image: Danielle Tupman)

She said Oliver would not have survived another 24 hours without the surgery as a baby but now he was able to enjoy a relatively normal childhood at Huntington Primary Academy, although he struggled with some sports and harsh winter weather and was more susceptible to chest infections.

Danielle said that every year on February 3, she and Oliver wore red to show their support for the CHSF's Wear Red Day, its annual event to generate vital, life-saving income for it to support the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit, its patients and families.

A charity spokesman said it had a text code for people to donate: "Text CHSFWRD (plus any amount up to £30) to 70085," he said.