A much-loved BBC nature programme has been cancelled after airing for a decade.

The BBC has cancelled its Autumnwatch programme, saying it faces "challenging times financially".

The wildlife series, which features Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan among its presenters, charts the fortunes of British wildlife during the season and airs on BBC Two.

West Norfolk has been the home of the Watch programmes several times, including Autumnwatch in 2022, at Wild Ken Hill estate.

The BBC has cancelled its Autumnwatch programme. Presenters Chris Packham and Michaela Strachan (Image: Newsquest)

The BBC said the show would not take place in 2023 and beyond as it seeks to "focus" its resources on content that has "the highest impact".

Instead, it will direct more money into sister programmes Springwatch and Winterwatch.

A statement said: "These are challenging times financially and we need to make difficult decisions and focus our resources on content that has the highest impact.

"Sadly, this means that Autumnwatch will not be continuing. Instead, we are investing more money into Springwatch and Winterwatch, as they are most popular with audiences.

"We are incredibly proud of the Watches and would like to thank the presenters and production team who will continue on Springwatch when it returns in May for three weeks, and Winterwatch when it returns next year for one week, reduced from two weeks."

Winterwatch also broadcast from Wild Ken Hill, near Snettisham, for the final time last month.

The show is set to move on to as-yet-undisclosed pastures after broadcasting 48 live shows from Wild Ken Hill under the Autumn, Spring and Winterwatch banners over the last three years.

The Watch programmes are broadcast live from locations around the country and rely on dozens of crew and hidden cameras operated remotely.

The series began in 2005, with the success of Springwatch prompting the BBC to commission a one-off special of Autumnwatch, which became a full series in 2006.

Winterwatch began in 2012.

The BBC has delivered more than £1bn of savings in the five years to 2021/22.

It needs to save a further £285m in response to the announcement in January 2022 that the licence fee will be frozen for the next two years.