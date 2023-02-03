EMPLOYERS and jobseekers are urged to think about apprenticeships this week, an issue highlighted at York Racecourse next week.

National Apprenticeship Week starts on Monday, with the 16th annual event focussing on ‘Skills for Life’.

A Skills for Life Apprenticeship Fair at the Kanvesmire on Wednesday from 1-6pm will see up to 80 local businesses and providers showcase apprenticeship vacancies and offer advice.

The event has been organised by York, North Yorkshire and East Riding Apprenticeship Hub in partnership with NYBEP and City of York Council.

It is aimed at anyone wanting to start their career, up-skill or re-train and will include a diverse range of learning opportunities on offer across the region.

Cllr Andrew Waller, the council’s Executive Member for Children, Young People and Education, said: “Apprenticeships continue to play a critical role in York’s economic recovery post lockdown, supporting local businesses to expand and diversify; and ensuring we have a highly skilled workforce in the city.

“I’m pleased that the council is able to support apprenticeships to flourish in York, both through our impartial Apprenticeship Hub, which provides expert advice to businesses and budding apprentices; and with financial support through the Apprenticeship Levy Scheme which is enabling more of this money to be retained within York.”

The national Apprenticeship Levy Transfer scheme enables levy-paying employers to use a percentage of their levy to fully fund the apprenticeship training and assessment costs for small to medium sized businesses in their area, helping connect them to their future workforce or boost productivity by upskilling existing teams.

To date, the council has spent more than £190,000 of apprenticeship levy funds to support both new apprentice recruits, and existing employees in York businesses to develop their skills.

Seven firms have already been helped this way, providing 36 new and existing employees with the skills they need from entry level up to Masters Degree level.

For free information on apprenticeships, email york.apprenticeships@york.gov.uk or visit www.york.gov.uk/apprenticeships