A STUDENT nurse has been praised after a crash in a North Yorkshire village.
North Yorkshire Police say they were called out to a crash involving a black Vauxhall Astra in North Rigton near Harrogate last night (February 2).
Sgt Paul Cording was on the scene.
He said: "A flying start to the nightshift as we turned out straight away to a two vehicle crash on the A658 near North Rigton.
"Amazingly there were no serious injuries although two people were taken to hospital by our Yorkshire Ambulance colleagues.
"A huge thanks to the off duty student nurse who stopped to help."
