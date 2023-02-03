EMERGENCY teams have been called in after reports of a woman seen floating in a York river.

York Rescue Boat say that their volunteers were called out at 12.54am today (February 3) to a report of a person in the river Ouse in York.

A spokesman for the service said: "North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, North Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended.

"Our team were stood down on arrival."

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called to Kings Staith at 12.52am.

A spokesman said: "Crews from Acomb and York responded to a woman floating in the river Ouse, in York.

"The woman was rescued from the river by Fire Service boat crews, and provided first aid on a nearby floating pontoon. The woman was then left in the care of Paramedics and taken to hospital via road ambulance."