EMERGENCY teams have been called in after reports of someone in a York river.
York Rescue Boat say that their volunteers were called out at 12.54am today (February 3) to a report of a person in the river Ouse in York.
A spokesman for the service said: "North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, North Yorkshire Police and the Yorkshire Ambulance Service also attended.
"Our team were stood down on arrival."
More to follow.
