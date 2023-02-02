THE A1M is set to stay closed through tonight, as work continues to repair the road after a lorry overturned yesterday morning.

National Highways: Yorkshire says the lorry was transporting a hazardous substance at the time of the collision on the motorway near South Milford, and the ongoing clean up operation has been complicated by the presence of this substance, although the overturned HGV has been recovered.

"Clean up of the spilt hazardous substance remains ongoing at scene, with multiple specialist units in attendance," it said.

"Once complete, full carriageway resurfacing and repairs to the central barrier will take place.

"It is expected the road will remain closed throughout the rest of today, with an estimated reopening of early Friday morning."