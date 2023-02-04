York's new local transport strategy will seek to make alternatives to the car more attractive and cut car dependency, says Cllr Andy D’Agorne, City of York Council's executive member for transport in this exclusive column for The Press.

"On February 14, City of York Council Executive will launch a wide ranging conversation on a new draft Local Transport Strategy.

Even before Covid, York’s 2011 Transport Strategy (LTP3) needed significant updating to reflect a decade of changes, including the new community stadium, out of town developments and new travel options like escooters, electric cars, smartphone bus tickets.

York’s economic success has not just depended on our science, rail and tourism sectors and top universities.

York’s Local Transport Plans (LTPs) for the last 25 years have helped secure key transport funding - for public transport with an exemplary park and ride system and new cycling infrastructure such as the Millennium Bridge and the Scarborough Bridge upgrade.

Major Local Plan led developments will have a significant impact on our transport in the coming decade. We need a matching transport plan to make alternatives to the car more attractive and cut car dependency.

Only success in this task can provide ‘win – win’ solutions. Our villages and historic city streets cannot cope with growing levels of vehicle traffic, generated by the new housing that we do need.

Impacts from climate change (from floods to heatwaves) have become clear. Radical cuts to our daily carbon emissions are essential to stand a chance of limiting catastrophic runaway climate instability and its implications for human survival – both in Britain and developing nations less able to withstand shocks from climate chaos.

As nations gear up for a low carbon economy, there are major economic benefits from being at the forefront of this change, and government policy now requires our future transport funding bid (LTP4) to demonstrate its effectiveness in cutting carbon emissions.

However, as with York’s 10 year Economic, Health and Climate Change strategies adopted in Nov 2022, we need to involve residents, businesses and stakeholders to create a shared vision that moves us away from the congestion and pollution that currently top residents’ concerns.

While EV cars can help, total car use must also fall. Many UK authorities have strategies to cut car use by around 20%, even alongside major uptake of electric vehicles.

While travel patterns have changed since covid lockdowns, current trends show a return to car travel which has to be reversed through a major shift towards increasing active travel and use of public transport.

To reduce car use by 20% it’s been estimated would require bus use to be boosted by 50%. York Civic Trust’s Transport Strategy (Feb 2022) recommended York should aim to increase bus use by 30%, walking by 25% and cycling by 80% by 2027.

Consequently, this draft strategy for York will explore the types of measures and interventions needed to change travel behaviour to deliver York’s carbon reduction plan, whilst also supporting economic prosperity, greater physical activity, improved air quality, and making York truly accessible for all.

Through 2023, the intention is to map out a pathway to massively improve our non-car options, such that a far greater proportion of people will choose to use them. In turn this could reduce car use, traffic dominance and congestion for those who need to use a car or other motor vehicle.

As it evolves through discussion and responses to proposals, the draft Strategy will develop mechanisms to reduce city centre traffic levels and improve bus services and walk/ cycle routes throughout York.

An early focus could be on areas currently affected by frequent congestion (for example the city centre and around the hospital); areas where sustainable travel use is relatively low (business parks at Clifton Moor and Monks Cross); and new developments where sustainable transport can be integral from the outset (for example the new settlements around York and York Central).

These options will involve difficult choices. We need YOUR help to determine them, but they can also deliver multiple longer term benefits, reducing congestion, supporting the economy and improving health."