A NEW draft local transport strategy for York will be launched this month, aimed at cutting car use and making alternatives more attractive - but WITHOUT suggesting congestion charging.

The gist of the crucial document is revealed today by the council's transport executive member, Cllr Andy D'Agorne, in an exclusive column for The Press.

He says major developments in York's Local Plan will have a significant impact on transport in the coming decade, and the city needs a matching transport plan to make alternatives to the car more attractive and to cut car dependency.

"Our villages and historic city streets cannot cope with growing levels of vehicle traffic, generated by the new housing that we do need," he warns.

He claims radical cuts to daily carbon emissions are also essential to stand a chance of limiting 'catastrophic runaway climate instability,' and he argues: "We need to involve residents, businesses and stakeholders to create a shared vision that moves us away from the congestion and pollution that currently top residents’ concerns.

"While EV cars can help, total car use must also fall. Many UK authorities have strategies to cut car use by around 20 per cent, even alongside major uptake of electric vehicles."

He says the draft strategy will 'explore the types of measures and interventions needed to change travel behaviour to deliver York’s carbon reduction plan, whilst also supporting economic prosperity, greater physical activity, improved air quality, and making York truly accessible for all.'

He says the intention will be to 'map out a pathway to massively improve our non-car options, such that a far greater proportion of people will choose to use them. In turn this could reduce car use, traffic dominance and congestion for those who need to use a car or other motor vehicle.'

He says that as it evolves through discussion and responses to proposals, the draft Strategy will 'develop mechanisms to reduce city centre traffic levels and improve bus services and walk/ cycle routes throughout York,' and an early focus could be on areas currently affected by frequent congestion, for example the city centre and around the hospital.

However, Cllr D'Agorne does not specifically mention congestion charging, which has recently been pretty well ruled out by the LibDems, Tories and Labour as manifesto policies at the forthcoming council elections.

When asked by The Press about his failure to mention charging, Cllr D'Agorne replied: "How observant! As you can imagine, the timing of the draft strategy is not ideal and I think I can safely say that any references to congestion charging will NOT be in the draft, despite increasing examples of charging clean air zones being implemented across the country."

Cllr D'Agorne said he was 'sticking with the line' that charging shouldn't be ruled out, while he wasn't advocating it, adding: "We need to engage with residents in determining what the best solution is for York, after looking at other examples and approaches.'