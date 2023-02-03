York Pride - organisers of ‘North Yorkshire’s most popular Pride event - are having a ball …

They have announced a series of fundraising events both before and after the main York Pride event at York Racecourse on June 3.

They include a charity ball at the Hilton in York on March 11, where guests will enjoy a sparkling reception with canapes, a two-course meal, live entertainment and an ‘evening promised to sparkle’.

There will be a ‘Cruising down the Ouse’ event on Sunday June 4, in partnership with York City Cruises, which will serve as the official closing party for the Pride weekend.

And York Pride is also supporting York Festival of Ideas, which is hosting many LGBTQIA+ talks and performances as part of their festival in June.

Greg Stephenson, chair of York Pride said: ‘York Pride is North Yorkshire’s most popular Pride event and in the current climate, costs are rising and we need to raise funds.

“We also recognise that Pride should not only be about a single day and the events programme launched this year allows us to celebrate and come together more frequently with members of the LGBTQ+ community, our allies, friends and supporters.”

To find out more about Pride events visit yorkpride.org.uk/events