A HEAD teacher who returned to work at the York school where she was once a pupil is leading celebrations after an inspection.

Ofsted inspectors rated St Wilfrid’s RC School, which has 257 pupils in Monkgate as 'good' and said 'leaders have an ambitious vision for all pupils to achieve well.'

READ MORE: Police incident in York city centre - cordon lifted in major street

Head Helen Keith, one of three members of staff who attended St Wilfrid’s, said the report reflected the school’s strong family ethos.

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran's tattoo artist helps York student mark landmark challenge

“We are all proud of this positive outcome and of our whole school community,” she said.

“Our pupils were excellent ambassadors throughout the inspection and communicated the strengths of our school with great confidence.

“The positive feedback in the report is a testament to the hard work of everyone within the school community.

“The staff team work extremely hard every day and are committed to giving our children an excellent education.”

Miss Keith began her teaching career in Harrogate but returned to St Wilfrid's as deputy head teacher in 2012, before being appointed head from September last year.

The team of inspectors said: “Leaders have high expectations of all pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND).

“Leaders give pupils a wide range of experiences to help them develop both academically and personally. Pupils get the opportunity to develop their confidence and resilience through different leadership positions.

“Pupils are taught that being kind, considerate and tolerant is important. This is reflected in the way that pupils treat each other.

“Pupils’ personal development is a priority for leaders.”

When it came to areas where the school can improve, the report said: "In most areas of the curriculum, teachers use assessment well to check on what pupils have learned.

"However, in a small number of subjects, curriculum planning is not as well developed. Leaders still need to identify the most important knowledge that pupils need to know and remember in these areas of the curriculum."

Miss Keith said that the fabric of the school has improved since her days as a pupil, with extensions in the 1990s and again in 2017 being added to the original Victorian building.

“But what hasn’t changed is the special feeling when you walk into St Wilfrid’s, and the strong relationships within the school community,” Miss Keith said.

“St Wilfrid’s is a genuine team and I’m so proud and privileged to lead this school.”

At the start of school year St Wilfrid's became part of Nicholas Postgate Catholic Academy Trust, which now runs 37 schools across Teesside and North Yorkshire, including the city of York.

NPCAT CEO Hugh Hegarty said: “The trust’s standards team have worked closely with all the staff in the months since the school joined NPCAT and I am confident this relationship will grow deeper and stronger as St Wilfrid’s moves towards being Outstanding.”

Click here to read the full report.