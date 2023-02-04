If Harry Potter played golf, he’d love this…

The Hole in Wand, York’s magical, indoor, wizard-themed mini golf course at Coppergate, has had a makeover – including a brand new hole.

Loosely inspired by Dalby Forest, the new hole has been christened The Forest Awakens… enough to send a wizardly thrill up the spine.

It comes complete with new scents –and sees wizard players standing amongst the trees as they go in search of that elusive hole in one, watched by magical and mythical forest creatures.

That’s just one of a number of ways in which the attraction – which first opened in May 2021 – has been revamped, says ‘chief enchantment officer’ Ben Fry – better known to many as York’s former town cryer.

The new 'Forest Awakens' hole (Image: Commercial/ supplied)

The nine-hole course – which describes itself as a ‘magical adventure' in which players go in search of the ‘famous gargoyle Grobblenook’ - has undergone a transformation which also includes tweaks to other holes, new riddles, and an upgraded tavern area.

The aim has been to put the experience of the last 18 months running the attraction to good use, by making better use of the available space to give things a fresh look and make the course flow better, says Ben.

Oliver Brayshaw, the attraction’s ‘Chief Wizard’, added: ‘We are excited to reveal the new holes at the venue, we know that our visitors are really going to enjoy them.

“Both hole 6 and 7 are quite eery but great fun. We have designed and built the holes and upgraded the tavern with the visitor journey in mind to ensure that everyone that visits have a fantastic experience.”

Based in the former Patisserie Valerie opposite the Jorvik Viking Centre in Coppergate, the attraction bills itself as ‘the World’s Most Magical Golf Course’.

Young wizards who turn up to play encounter bubbling cauldrons, magical portals, and a giant picture frame where you become part of the painting. On one hole – the ‘dark hole’ - they also have the chance to utter a Light Spell to illuminate the way.

At the end of the course, they will find out if they have the magical powers of a Serpent, Basilisk, Unicorn or Wizard - and every player will receive a magic potion gift to take home.

The Hole in Wand is operated by the Potions Cauldron Group, which also operate The Hole in Wand Blackpool, located on the Promenade in the popular seaside resort and The Potions Express at York Railway – and the Potions Cauldron in Shambles.

To find out mpore or book a ticket, visit www.theholeinwand.com/york