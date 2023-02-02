DRIVERS in North Yorkshire are being warned to keep their cars clean in winter weather or risk being fined.

During patrols North Yorkshire Police say they have had to stop a number of vehicles with registration plates that were so dirty they were either difficult to read or completely illegible. The stops are done in addition to other patrol duties.

READ MORE: Police incident in York city centre - cordon lifted in major street

Most drivers were given verbal warnings. But a small number of plates were so bad the driver had to be reported.

READ MORE: Major road through North Yorkshire closed after HGV crash

While it is not an offence to have a dirty vehicle, it is an offence to have an obscured registration plate or one that is not easily distinguishable.

There are several reasons for this. If the vehicle is stolen it makes it much harder for police to find it and reunite it with its rightful owner. And if the vehicle is involved in a crime such as driving off from a collision or leaving a petrol station without paying for fuel, it would be difficult to trace.

Officers from the Richmondshire Safer Neighbourhood Team had to stop a number of vehicles recently, in addition to their normal patrol duties. Some examples are shown here.

Inspector Martin Metcalfe of the Richmondshire Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “It was very disappointing to see that over a few days on our patrols we had to speak with 50 drivers who had obscured registration plates.

“Forty two were verbally warned about them and eight were reported for the offence, as they were so severe, being warned was not appropriate.

“So this is a gentle reminder to all drivers to check their vehicles before setting off on their journey to ensure their number plate can be read easily.”

The maximum penalty for having an obscured registration plate or one that is not easily distinguishable is £1,000.

Insp Metcalfe Added: “All we’re asking people to do is wipe the plate clean - it only takes a few seconds and further checks will be ongoing while we’re on patrol.”