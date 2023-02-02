YORK College has gained approval to erect a temporary marquee in its Multi Use Games Area to be used for practical courses.

The application to City of York Council concerns its Construction Education Centre on Tadcaster Road, which in November received planning approval for a two-storey extension.

The proposed new building, with workshops, study and office space, aims to replace two marquees used to practice manual skills, which have temporary planning approval until September 2023.

Council planners agree the school can until June 2024 relocate a marquee to the Multi Use Games Area (MUGA) on the playing fields east of the Main College Building.

The marquee will continue to serve as a base to teach practical manual skills until the extension is completed.

Council planners note part of the MUGA will be lost for 18 months but some of the space could be used and the college has other locations for sport.

They concluded that the temporary arrangement is acceptable.

Council policies support development of the site, and the temporary use of the games area also supported this policy, planners commented.