YORK police have lifted the cordon previously in place in a busy York shopping street.
North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have been in Pavement outside Marks and Spencers this afternoon.
The road had been cordoned off and officers were on the scene.
Firefighters used an aerial platform to access the roof of one of the buildings.
A PCSO has said that there was a tile loose on the roof above one of the buildings and it has now been removed by the fire service.
The cordon has now been lifted.
It follows the Acuitis Opticians and Hearing York shop, at 35 Coney Street, being closed due to rubble and debris falling from the roof on Monday (January 31).
